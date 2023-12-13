Joselu Mato comparison to former Real Madrid forward proves value

Real Madrid made it six wins from six Champions League games in Europe, after their 3-2 victory over Union Berlin on Tuesday night. Instrumental in that win was Joselu Mato, whose brace ended up being a match-winning contribution.

It was an important performance for Joselu, who had been on a poor goalscoring run, missing chances and without a goal in seven La Liga matches.

“Joselu has scored eight goals, his start to the season is good and he is an important player for us. With very closed off teams, due to his characteristics, he is a player that helps us a lot,” Ancelotti explained to Diario AS.

However the numbers show that the on-loan Espanyol striker is providing a useful contribution, and there is reason behind Los Blancos’ considering making his deal permanent, even if further reinforcements in attack next summer.

In 21 games – he has missed just one – Joselu has eight goals and and two assists. Those contributions have come in just 10 starts, and averaged out, is a goal contribution every 107 minutes. He is also Real Madrid’s third-top scorer this season, after Rodrygo Goes (9) and Jude Bellingham (16).

The Madrid daily also compare Joselu to his predecessor Mariano Diaz, who moved to Sevilla this summer, where he has played 229 minutes in 7 games, and is yet to score. Across his five years and 70 games, Mariano scored just 7 goals in his second spell at Real Madrid.

While Mariano often did not receive the trust or continuity that Joselu has, there is little doubt that as a rotational option, he is not only a major upgrade, but one of the best in La Liga. Only Cristhian Stuani at Girona, who has 8 goals this season and averages a goal contibution every 72 minutes, is comparable.