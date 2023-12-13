Getafe have sell-on clause for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

Getafe brought in Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood on loan this summer, in a controversial move after he was exiled by the Red Devils. Video footage of him allegedly domestically abusing his girlfriend came to late in early 2022, making him persona non grata at Old Trafford, but Los Azulones took advantage of that to bring him in this summer.

President Angel Torres professed during the week that he was keen to sign Greenwood on a permanent deal, although the likes of Lazio have been linked with a move for him too. The 22-year-old has been a key player for Getafe thus far, scoring four goals and giving three assists in 13 games this season.

Either way, Getafe are set to benefit from Greenwood’s next move. The Athletic report that Getafe inserted a 20% sell-on clause into his deal meaning they could be in for a nice bonus if he does move elsewhere. If they do sign him outright, they will get a discount too.

Getafe have shown little regard for the negative image of Greenwood since he arrived, making as much noise as possible about his signing.