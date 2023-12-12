Girona: Meet the key figures behind the La Liga leaders’ staggering success

The Spanish fairy tale continues for Girona as they came out on top in their toughest test yet in the shape of 27-time La Liga champions Barcelona. Getting the better of their Catalan neighbours for the first time in their history, the league leaders entertaining style of play continued to impress at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys with four different scorers capping off an incredible team performance for this season’s surprise package. A few key figures have stood out as being particularly instrumental in this historic season.

Artem Dovbyk – The star striker leading the line for Girona

Netting the opener with his eighth league goal of the season, Artem Dovbyk only joined the Catalan outfit in August this year following a move from Ukrainian Premier League side SC Dnipro-1 where he netted an impressive 54 goals from 86 appearances for the Ukrainian side, with 24 goals last season. A product of the FC Cherkaskyi Dnipro academy, the 26-year-old made his professional debut for his boyhood side in 2014, where he scored six goals on route to winning the Ukrainian Second League. Following a move to FC Dnipro in 2015, Dovbyk went on to receive the 2016-17 Ukrainian Premier League Best Young Player award, prompting his international call up for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Cristhian Stuani – The 37-year-old club captain continues to add to his impressive goal tally

Despite having to put up with a spot on the bench for many league games this season, the club legend continues to contribute to the team’s success. Stuani scored Girona’s fourth goal in the last few minutes of last night’s famous win after replacing Artem Dovbyk in the 72nd minute. Girona’s previous league game saw Stuani become the oldest player to score two goals in a La Liga game in the 21st century at 37 years and 51 days. After being down 1-0 in the 82nd minute, Stuani scored a quick double to keep Girona’s title chances on track. The striker joined the Catalan side in 2017, and has become the sides record goal scorer, having now scored a staggering 124 goals for Girona. Before joining his current side, Stuani had a two-year spell with EFL Championship side Middlesborough where he witnessed a Premier League promotion before a subsequent relegation back to the Championship the following year.

Savio – the on-loan youngster is enjoying a standout season

The 19-year-old played the full 90 minutes of last nights historic win, assisting Stuani for Girona’s fourth goal of the night. In his third loan spell from French Ligue Two side ESTAC Troyes, the youngster is receiving high acclaim across Spain, scoring five goals and assisting the same number. Coming through Atletico Mineiro’s youth setup in 2018 while working on his family’s cow farm, Savio signed his first professional contract in June 2020, agreeing a three-year-deal. Following signing for Troyes in the summer of June 2022, Savio was immediately loaned out to PSV Eindhoven where he made a total of 17 appearances across the season in all competitions.

Michel – The revolutionary manager continues to find the answers

Manager Michel joined Girona in July 2021 and achieved promotion in his first season after a 3-1 win over Tenerife in the playoff final. This was a sign of things to come for the Spanish coach, finishing tenth in La Liga last season before becoming league leaders this season. Michel, who played as a left midfielder during his playing career and came through Rayo Vallecano’s youth system. He enjoyed two separate spells with the club, at the start and end of his career, amassing 363 appearances for the club and 53 goals.

