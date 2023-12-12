Getafe President makes definitive statement on future of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

Getafe have been quietly moving up the table on the back of Borja Mayoral’s goals, but there is no doubt that the controversial arrival of Mason Greenwood has helped them on the pitch.

Charges against Greenwood were dropped, but after footage of him abusing his girlfriend emerged, Manchester United decided to avoid the backlash of welcoming Greenwood back into the fold. Getafe pounced at the chance to take him on loan, and after four goals and three assists in his 13 appearances, the 22-year-old has no doubt helped them into the top half.

👔 Ángel Torres, presidente del @GetafeCF 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "Con Greenwood no solo nos planteamos que siga un año más, sino comprarlo" 🇪🇸👉 Pide que Borja Mayoral y David Soria vayan con la @SEFutbol en marzo 🎙️ @OscarEgido pic.twitter.com/y8oq8rrzH9 — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) December 12, 2023

Real Sociedad and Lazio are rumoured to be interested in the Englishman, but Getafe President Angel Torres has confirmed to Cadena SER that he wants Greenwood to remain in Madrid.

“With Greenwood, we are not only planning on him staying another year, but we also want to buy him.”

Greenwood himself has been kept well clear of the press thus far since his debut, and it is impossible to know his thoughts. Getafe only survived relegation on the final day of the season last year, but are now closer to the European places, with Greenwood contributing to Jose Bordalas’ revamp of Loz Azulones.