Barcelona star has not rejected Bayern Munich move, but chances of January move are “very slim” – report

Ronald Araujo has been in the news very frequently over the last seven days. It comes after Bayern Munich have stepped up their interest in the Uruguayan defender, whom they intend to go all-out to sign over the coming months.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who reported last week that Araujo spoke to Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel regarding a move to Bavaria, the German champions intend to use Araujo as a central defender, which is his preferred position (Araujo has been outspoken about having played as a full-back for Barcelona).

❗️More on #Araújo: In the phone call on Friday, Tuchel told him that he is primarily intended to be used as a center-back, occasionally also as a right-back. ➡️ Tuchel spoke to him very assertively and motivatively. Freund as well. It was a respectful conversation. ➡️… pic.twitter.com/RyNEp59MpO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 12, 2023

Furthermore, during the phone call, Tuchel is said to have spoken very assertively to Araujo, whom he is desperate to sign in January. However, the chances of that happening are “very slim”, despite the fact that the 24-year-old has not explicitly rejected a move at this stage.

There’s absolutely no doubt that Barcelona want to keep Araujo at all costs, and they will do everything possible to ensure that he remains for many years to come. However, their ongoing financial struggles means that they could be forced into doing a deal, losing their star defender in the process.