Barcelona Real Betis

Aston Villa rekindle interest in Real Betis star, Barcelona would earn 50% of sale due to sell-on clause

During the summer, plenty of eyebrows were raised when Ez Abde left Barcelona in favour of a permanent move to Real Betis. The 21-year-old was highly-rated at the Catalan club, but was keen for regular first team football, which caused him to force through a move to Los Verdiblancos.

Abde has had an indifferent start to life in Seville, although that hasn’t stopped clubs registering their interest in signing him already. Notably, Aston Villa – who were keen on Abde during the summer – have rekindled their interest, as per FootballTransfers (via Sport).

The Premier League side have reportedly spoken to Abde’s representatives in regards to a possible January move. However, at this stage, the player himself is not keen on leaving, and would prefer to remain at Betis.

Despite this, Barcelona will be hoping for a sale, and for a significant price tag. They have a 50% sell-on clause for Abde, which was agreed with Real Betis during the summer. Any funds received from this would greatly help their ongoing financial predicament.

Posted by

Tags Aston Villa Barcelona Ez Abde Real Betis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News