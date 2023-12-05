Aston Villa rekindle interest in Real Betis star, Barcelona would earn 50% of sale due to sell-on clause

During the summer, plenty of eyebrows were raised when Ez Abde left Barcelona in favour of a permanent move to Real Betis. The 21-year-old was highly-rated at the Catalan club, but was keen for regular first team football, which caused him to force through a move to Los Verdiblancos.

Abde has had an indifferent start to life in Seville, although that hasn’t stopped clubs registering their interest in signing him already. Notably, Aston Villa – who were keen on Abde during the summer – have rekindled their interest, as per FootballTransfers (via Sport).

The Premier League side have reportedly spoken to Abde’s representatives in regards to a possible January move. However, at this stage, the player himself is not keen on leaving, and would prefer to remain at Betis.

Despite this, Barcelona will be hoping for a sale, and for a significant price tag. They have a 50% sell-on clause for Abde, which was agreed with Real Betis during the summer. Any funds received from this would greatly help their ongoing financial predicament.