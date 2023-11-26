Barcelona recover another player from injury ahead of crucial Porto clash

Barcelona have been desperately unlikely with injury issues so far this season. Several first team players have been affected, the worst one being Gavi, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament and damaged his meniscus while playing for Spain last weekend.

However, at this stage, Gavi and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen are the only absentees for Barcelona due to injury. Frenkie de Jong returned after two months out against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, and now Sergi Roberto is back in training after recovery from the calf injury that has seen him miss the last six weeks, as per Victor Navarro.

Roberto could well be included in Barcelona’s squad for their crucial Champions League match-up with Porto on Tuesday. Both teams are level on nine points after four matches played, and a victory would almost certainly ensure that the Catalans finish top of their group, meaning they will be a top seed for the knockout stages.