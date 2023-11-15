Real Madrid face double dilemma during international break regarding key position

Thibaut Courtois’ serious anterior cruciate ligament injury back in August saw Real Madrid enter the transfer market for a new first-choice goalkeeper. Kepa Arrizabalaga was selected, and the Spanish international would arrive on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

Since arriving, Kepa has been number one, but a recent injury has seen him miss Real Madrid’s last two matches, and Andriy Lunin has deputised to great effect. The Ukrainian has looked calm and composed in goal, something that was not the case during his performances in previous seasons.

As such, Real Madrid are facing a dilemma after the international break. Kepa is set for return, but with Lunin having played so well in his absence, it would perhaps be harsh to drop him immediately.

Furthermore, El Debate say that this decision will also impact both players’ futures at Real Madrid. Lunin is out of contract next summer, and he wants regular first team football, which he hasn’t got at Real Madrid so far. He could be convinced to stay if he is offered guarantees by the club, which could include being the number one until Courtois returns.

Kepa wants to stay at Real Madrid beyond this season, but it is very likely that only he or Lunin will be at the club come the end of next summer. Los Blancos would have to pay for Kepa, whereas Lunin is already their player. This could sway the decision in the coming weeks and months.