WATCH: Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal fires back at criticism with video – ‘I’m a bit tired of it’

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has come out with a video in response to criticism that he had told his teammates to ‘score eight’ against Valencia on Saturday night. Los Blancos ran out 5-1 winners over Los Che, but images captured him encouraging his teammates seemingly to twist the knife into their opponents.

However on Sunday afternoon, Carvajal put out a video on Twitter denying those reports, and revealing the truth.

“I was walking around Madrid and I read a couple of news articles in which I supposedly say that we have to score 8 in yesterday’s game against Valencia… and I’m a little tired of everything being scandalised.”

Dani Carvajal has cleared up controversy where against Valencia he was seen saying 'we have to score eight against them'. 'We have to score another', Carvajal has rectified. The confusion was between the word 'otro' and 'ocho'.#RealMadrid #VCF pic.twitter.com/JusqZkX4xN — Football España (@footballespana_) November 13, 2023

“It was a moment in which Hugo Duro has a chance and I ask the team to be more intense, more aggressive. Simply that we had to score another… as is natural in a football game. I hope no one was offended and happy Sunday everyone. Hala Madrid.”

It’s understandable that players and managers are always so keen to cover their mouths when speaking on the pitch, for risk of exactly this – being misinterpreted or giving away something. Carvajal has been in the headlines frequently this season, after an excellent start on the pitch, but he was also questioned off it. Carvajal refused to support Spain counterpart Jenni Hermoso after she was kissed without her consent by former RFEF President Luis Rubiales, telling the media that Rubiales had always treated him well.