Real Madrid star wanted more from teammates despite five goals against Valencia

Real Madrid produced an excellent performance against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu, defeating Los Che 5-1 courtesy of goals from Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior (x2) and Rodrygo (x2). However, for some, it was not enough.

DAZN cameras captured Carvajal rallying his teammates during the match. Five goals wasn’t enough for him – he wanted Real Madrid to be even more ruthless in front of goal.

“Be more aggressive. We have to score eight.”

Unfortunately for Carvajal, Real Madrid were unable to reach his target, but it was still a very pleasing display. The veteran defender got the ball rolling to continue his good season so far, before Los Blancos’ Brazilian duo took over the scoring mantle. They have been under pressure to replicate the scoring efforts of Jude Bellingham, and they undoubtedly delivered in his absence.

Real Madrid have had a very strong start to the season on the whole, and all the signs are there that they can accumulate multiple pieces of silverware come next summer.

