“It is damaging the image of Spanish football” – Florentino Perez on Barcelona and the Negreira case

Since news first broke of Barcelona’s previous relationship with Enriquez Negreira back in February, it is a story that has dominated Spanish football. It is also one that has been relationships between the big two in Spain fracture.

When it was reported that Barcelona would be charged by prosecutors over the “Negreira case”, Real Madrid announced that they would appear as an injured party, which did not go down well in Catalonia.

The case is still ongoing, and on Saturday during Real Madrid’s annual general assembly, President Florentino Perez addressed the situation, as per Marca.

“We must be respectful of the justice system. It is not normal for a football club to have paid €8m for 20 years to the Vice President of the Referee’s Committee. We were admitted as an injured party. It is a case of enormous gravity and is damaging the image of Spanish football.”

Barcelona have maintained their innocence throughout the case, while Real Madrid will be keeping a watchful eye on proceedings as they progress.