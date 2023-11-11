Ex-Real Madrid, Sevilla and Spain manager wanted by Al-Ittihad, would see reunion with Karim Benzema

Less than a week before the start of the new Premier League season, Julen Lopetegui left his position as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Since then, he has been without a club, but that could soon change.

Lopetegui, who has also managed Real Madrid, Sevilla and the Spanish national team during his 20-year coaching career, has been heavily linked with becoming the next big name to make the move to Saudi Arabia. Diario AS say that Al-Ittihad, who recently sacked ex-Valencia manager Nuno Espirito Santo, want Lopetegui as their new head coach.

Should be make the move, Lopetegui would be reunited with Karim Benzema, whom he managed during his short time in charge at Real Madrid. The Frenchman joins Al-Ittihad during the summer after announcing that he would leave Los Blancos after a 14-year stint.

At this stage, Lopetegui is said to be considering the possibility, although he could also be considered for a job closer to home. Villarreal sacked Pacheta on Friday, and Lopetegui has previously been considered for the manager’s position at the Yellow Submarine.