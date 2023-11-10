Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirms another injury setback for starlet Arda Guler

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Arda Guler will not feature against Valencia on Saturday night, after suffering another injury setback in training.

Guler had been in the Real Madrid squad for the last two games, for the first time, following two successive injuries. The Turkish starlet exercised in the gym on Friday rather than on the pitch, and Ancelotti explained his absence.

“Unfortunately this happened before the game against Braga. It continues to bother him, it is not a serious thing… he is obviously depressed because he wants to play. It is a step back, but it is not a relapse. We have all of the international break to recover as best as possible.”

The 18-year-old is yet to make his debut for Los Blancos after arriving in July in a €25m move from Fenerbahce. After a meniscus injury that required surgery, muscle problem, and now seemingly another muscle issue, Guler will once again be working with the physios.

Ancelotti was not concerned about Guler long-term though, calling on his own experience.

“The first injury was a torn meniscus that he had last year. He had surgery and as often happens, your posture changes with the other leg and it can happen that during recovery you may have muscle problems. That’s what happened to him.”

“His future is beautiful, very beautiful. He is a very talented player. I can understand that the player is disappointed, but it is just a muscle problem. I have personal experience that I stopped for almost two years when I was 21 and then I came back, I had a good career. Guler’s future is not in doubt. It’s just a moment and I hope I can recover after the break.”

He advised that Guler remain relaxed, despite his nightmare start to life at Valdebebas.

“Calm and tranquility. For the injured player it is always difficult to keep going in the moment. The other teammates come in and play; and you don’t. Their sadness and anger is understandable. We give them all the love in the world… and we are in no rush. His future is here and he has an extraordinary talent.”

Ancelotti, and those around the club, have gushed praise for Guler ever since he arrived, and Real Madrid fans are eager to see him. As much as Ancelotti tries to transmit calm, it will be difficult for the player until he can start playing again, at which point he will also have the pressure of playing for Real Madrid. At the very least, it will have given him time to adapt to life in Spain away from the pitch, before performances are demanded on it.