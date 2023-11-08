Arsenal to face competition for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are set to face competition for the signature of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, and from a side with considerably more financial power than Barcelona.

The Basque lynchpin has gone from strength to strength this season, most recently putting in a dominant display against the Blaugrana, while proving that he can do so in the Champions League too.

For some time he was heavily linked with Barcelona, but the Catalan side do not have the ability to meet his €60m release clause. Arsenal on the other hand do, and with Zubimendi sharing an agent with Mikel Arteta, it is thought that the Gunners are big admirers of his too.

Now BILD (via MD) say that Bayern Munich are the latest team to show interest in the 24-year-old. After missing out on Joao Palhinha in the summer, Thomas Tuchel wants more strength in the middle. Not all is well with Joshua Kimmich either, and the report details that they may even move for Zubimendi in January.

The first job anyone will have to do is convince Zubimendi to leave. He has declared on multiple occasions that he is happy in Donostia-San Sebastian, as he lives out ‘his dream’ of playing with La Real in the Champions League. In particular, it seems highly unlikely that he would leave in January, as that attachment would probably prevent him from leaving the Txuri-Urdin in the lurch in midseason.