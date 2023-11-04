Bayern Munich set Alphonso Davies asking price to Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s chances of signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies in 2024 continue to improve.

Los Blancos are planning a major move to sign a new left back in the coming months, with 23-year-old Davies on their radar, ahead of a possible bid next summer.

As per recent reports from multiple Spanish outlets, Real Madrid are confident they can bring forward a move for Davies to 2024, with his current Bayern deal expiring in 2025.

If Davies does not accept an extension in Bavaria, the Bundesliga champions will look to sell the Canadian international, to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

With Bayern now ready to move to the next stage of a sale, reports from Diario AS claim they have set a €50m asking price for Davies, if Real Madrid want a deal next summer.

Real Madrid are not willing to pay that fee, as it stands, as they want a transfer agreement closer to €40-45m, with confirmed talks still to begin between all parties involved.