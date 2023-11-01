Real Madrid more confident than ever on star signing after Bayern Munich accept reality

Real Madrid are ‘more confident than ever’ of landing a star signing for the summer of 2024, but it is not Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos believe both in the dressing room and in the board room that they will be able to sign Alphonso Davies, as per Relevo.

Davies has been linked to Real Madrid for several months, with the left-back spot providing a significant headache for Carlo Ancelotti of late. Davies, Real Madrid and agent Nedal Househ are in ‘total harmony’, and have been for months, as they plot the Canadian star’s exit from Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian side have now accepted that Davies wants to leave the club. With a contract until 2025, Davies has been approached on several occasions over a renewal, talks that he has rejected so far. He has done so on a pretext of instability at Bayern, but the reality is that he has no intention of penning a new deal.

Now the question will be how Bayern respond. If they do not want to lose Davies for free, they must negotiate a fee with Real Madrid for next summer. Previously Real Madrid have done the same to secure Toni Kroos on a cut-price deal, while they waited out Bayern for the signing of David Alaba on a free.

The Austrian is one of Davies’ closest friends from his Bayern days, and if there is confidence in the dressing room, it no doubt comes from him.

Previously figures of €40-50m for Davies next summer have been suggested, although these are unconfirmed reports. If Real Madrid feel that Davies’ head cannot be turned elsewhere, then they are in a strong negotiating position. If Bayern can involve other clubs, then they can drive the price up.