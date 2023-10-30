Manchester United target Real Sociedad defensive star

Real Sociedad centre back Robin Le Normand has emerged as a shock 2024 transfer target for Manchester United.

Le Normand has established himself as one of the most consistent defenders in La Liga since making his regular first team breakthrough in San Sebastian in 2019.

After declaring for Spain in 2023, he is also now a first choice pick for La Roja, as part of a new look defence during Euro 2024 qualification.

La Real’s Champions League qualification for 2023/24 has boosted their ability to keep him at the Estadio Anoeta but the exit links have continued to grow.

As per reports from Fichajes.net, United have highlighted the 26-year-old as an option to bolster their struggling defence, with club captain Harry Maguire edging towards a departure.

Real Madrid have also expressed an interest in Le Normand, as part of their own defensive rebuild, but La Real will hold out for the minimum of his €50m release clause, if interest turns into a formal bid in the months ahead.