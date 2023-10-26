Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez highlights key to El Clasico to avoid being ‘destroyed’ by Real Madrid

Real Madrid will visit Barcelona on Saturday afternoon for the first Clasico of the season, with plenty of anticipation building. Los Blancos come into the match top of the table, but having seen their lead slashed by two points after drawing with Sevilla last weekend. The Blaugrana squeezed past Athletic Club and Shakhtar Donetsk, but are missing six players for the match, including five likely starters.

Xavi Hernandez will have to weigh up the few options he has, but one youngster in particular has made his work harder for him. The Blaugrana are going into the Clasico ‘100%’ claimed their coach to Diario AS.

Xavi: "What we are looking for on Saturday is to dominate the game with the ball. It is essential not to lose it, to be well positioned because Madrid can destroy you. It's essential to attack and defend well." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 25, 2023

He did highlight one area that he was concerned about against Real Madrid though.

“We will seek to dominate the game with the ball, and on Saturday it is essential not to lose balls and be well positioned, because Madrid can destroy you.”

Ever since the days of Pep Guardiola taking on Jose Mourinho, this has been a narrative for Barcelona and Real Madrid. With Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, they will no doubt be lethal on the break, but Carlo Ancelotti could also look to even things up in terms of possession, with Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Fede Valverde a stronger set of options than Xavi has.