Barcelona and Xavi hit with more frustrating injury news ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League clash

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has been repeatedly hit with injury issues over the space of the last month, and things are yet to improve as they head into a crucial week.

The Blaugrana got back their feel-good factor on Sunday night as 17-year-old forward Marc Guiu scored with just his second touch to win the match against Athletic Club. Yet he was only in the side due to the injury crisis.

Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde have been ruled out of El Clasico next Saturday by Xavi, but there had been some hope that Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski might make it. In particular, it was thought that Xavi might be able to give Pedri and Raphinha some minutes in preparation for their clash with Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday in the Champions League.

However the disappointing news, as broken by Sport, is that none of those players will return to face Shakhtar. When Pedri was ruled out, it was believed that he would be back for the Athletic Club clash at the latest, but with Barcelona determined not to rush his recovery, the Blaugrana are listening purely to what the Canary Islander’s body tells him. Raphinha too, was believed to be the next closest to fitness, but it appears he will not make it either.

Both are still in contention for a spot on the bench against Real Madrid, but it looks as if de Jong and Lewandowski are close to being ruled out too.

It means Xavi will be forced into more makeshift solutions for their clash with Real Madrid. Currently they only have 13 senior players available, although Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal are likely to play their part. Either way, there will be little room for rotation ahead of their showdown with Los Blancos.