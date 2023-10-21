WATCH: Ansu Fati notches second goal of Brighton loan spell against Manchester City

Barcelona will have been concerned by Ansu Fati’s loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion, with the 20-year-old having struggled for regular playing time at the Premier League side.

His confidence, which looked to be at an all-time low last season, does not appear to have improved much, although there are signs that things are getting better.

Fati grabbed his first goal of the season against Aston Villa at the end of last month, and on Saturday, he added his second against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Coming off the bench, the Spaniard rolled the ball into the back of the net after it broke his way inside the penalty area.

That made it 2-1 to the hosts, and unfortunately for Brighton, they were unable to grab a second, which would have secured them an excellent point at the home of the Premier League and European champions.

Barcelona will be watching Fati closely during his time at Brighton. Things haven’t been great so far, but this goal could be the catalyst for the young forward.