Sevilla fan expelled by club following racist and xenophobic behaviour during Real Madrid match

Racism has been a serious problem in Spanish football over the last few years, with many confirmed cases involving fans of several different clubs. Unfortunately, there has been another during Saturday’s match between Sevilla and Real Madrid, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

In an official statement, Sevilla confirmed that one of their supporters was showing racist and xenophobic behaviour at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and they were ultimately thrown out by security officials.

“Sevilla FC would like to inform you that after detecting xenophobic and racist behaviour by a fan in its stands, it has proceeded to identify him, expel him from the stadium and report him to the police authorities who were working in our stadium. In addition, the internal disciplinary regulations will be strictly applied to him and he will be expelled as a member imminently.

Sevilla FC is against and condemns any racist and xenophobic behaviour, even in isolation, as is the case, and shows its willingness and collaboration with the authorities to eradicate these attitudes, which do not represent a fan base like Sevilla’s.”

It is pleasing to see Sevilla take swift and firm action on this matter, and you can only hope that it dissuades others from showing this sort of behaviour.