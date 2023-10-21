Real Madrid frustrated by Sevilla in enthralling Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan encounter

Real Madrid have been unable to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table to five points, having missed out on another three points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side thought they had taken an early lead on two occasions. Federico Valverde’s strike was ruled out by VAR, while Jude Bellingham found the back of the net after play had already been controversially stopped for a foul.

Both teams had big chances in the first half to open the scoring, but neither could find that elusive goal. However, Sevilla found it after 74 minutes when David Alaba unfortunately put the ball into his own net.

Fortunately for Real Madrid, they hit back a few minutes later. Toni Kroos’ free-kick was brilliantly headed home by stand-in captain Dani Carvajal, who picked up his first goal of the season in the process.

Both teams pushed for a winner, but despite seven minutes of added time, neither could find it. It means that Real Madrid remain top with a three-point lead, whereas Sevilla move up to 13th.