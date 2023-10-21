Real Madrid team news: Key defender returns from injury, two changes in midfield

With both Girona and Barcelona playing on Sunday, Real Madrid will hope to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table to five points when they take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Real Madrid have won 10 of their 11 matches so far this season, and they hope to make it 11 from 12 in Seville. Carlo Ancelotti has named a strong side for the game, with the big news being the return of David Alaba following his adductor injury.

Alaba partners Antonio Rudiger in defence, which allows Aurelien Tchouameni to move back into midfield. Toni Kroos also returns to the engine room, with Luka Modric dropping back on to the bench.

The final change from the team that defeated Osasuna 4-0 two weeks ago sees Joselu Mato, who scored and missed a penalty in that match, dropped in favour of a return to the starting line-up for Rodrygo.

Diego Alonso’s first starting line-up as Sevilla head coach sees Sergio Ramos return, facing off against his former club in the process. Lucas Ocampos also starts, as does Jesus Navas, Boubakary Soumare and Ivan Rakitic.

Matches between Sevilla and Real Madrid are always keenly-contested, and it should be the case again on Saturday evening. Can the league leaders rack up another victory, or will Los Nervionenses pick up the three points?