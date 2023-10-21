Real Madrid star to be available for El Clasico after avoiding yellow card suspension against Sevilla

Real Madrid have had problems in central defence for most of the season so far, largely thanks to the serious ACL injury suffered by Eder Militao against Athletic Club on MD1. Further injury and suspension issues to David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez respectively have made things tough for Carlo Ancelotti.

It has meant that Antonio Rudiger has played almost every minute of every game, and the German international has been very impressive. As such, Ancelotti would have been desperate for him to be available for next weekend’s Clasico against Barcelona.

However, he could have missed it as he was walking a suspension tightrope going into the match against Sevilla on Saturday. A yellow card at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan would have seen Rudiger trigger a one-match ban, which would have been served in Montjuic.

Fortunately, Rudiger avoided a booking, so unless he is injured in the next six days, he will be at Ancelotti’s disposal for the match against Barcelona, which is a boost for Real Madrid.