Barcelona sweating on fitness of key duo with one week to go until El Clasico

Barcelona have had a difficult time of things in recent weeks when it comes to injuries. Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde have all been struck down with various issues, much to the frustration of head coach Xavi Hernandez.

However, he is expected to have most of his squad back together again for next weekend’s El Clasico showdown at the Olympic Stadium, although two key players may not make it, if Saturday’s training session is anything to go by.

As per MD, neither Pedri nor de Jong trained at all on Saturday, which casts doubt on whether either player will return to fitness before next weekend’s match against Real Madrid.

🚨 One week ahead of El Clásico, neither of Pedri and Frenkie have trained with the group today. @gbsans — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 21, 2023

Pedri, who has been out for the last two months, had been expected to return before El Clasico, so the fact that is still not back in training one week before is a concern. Barcelona had also hoped for de Jong to be fit, although that has been less likely to happen.

It will be interesting to follow this over the next few days. Barcelona will dearly hope that both are back in some sort of training on Monday, but it remains to be seen whether this proves to be the case.