Real Madrid youngster in line for potential debut against Sevilla

Real Madrid have seen Jude Bellingham make a major impact this season, while Joselu Mato and Kepa Arrizabalaga have both made important contributions since signing this summer. However Madridistas may be about to get their first glimpse at their fifth summer signing after Fran Garcia against Sevilla this weekend.

Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler joined from Fenerbahce for €20m this summer, but has been laid low by a meniscus issue which required surgery in July, and then suffered a muscle blow ahead of their home tie against Las Palmas in September. The 18-year-old could be in line for his debut against Sevilla though, as per Diario AS.

They say Guler has returned to the group without pain, and is feeling physically fit again. If there is no risk of relapse, he will travel to Sevilla with the team, but no risks will be taken. The following match against Braga in the Champions League was originally planned for his return.

Guler is just 18, and has only trained with Real Madrid, but has already created a reputation for himself, with Carlo Ancelotti full of praise for him. While he is obviously a raw talent at this stage, there is a certain expectation that perhaps Guler can provide something different to Real Madrid’s attack, as a left-sided creative presence with excellent vision.