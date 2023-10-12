The “biological” methods used to help future Barcelona signing recover early

Sport today have published an interesting article about Vitor Roque, the Brazilian striker who joins Barcelona next summer.

The 18 year old picked up a nasty injury on his ankle from a bad tackle, and has been expected to miss as much as 12 weeks.

But specialist treatment is helping him out, as his agent revealed.

“He’s recovering very well from his injury. We believe that in four weeks at most, he could already be ready” Andre Cury explained.

Given the injury was suffered on the 21st of September and that return date will have him back by the 12th of November. That would mean two weeks shaved off the initial prognosis.

There’s a lot of detail in the piece about exactly what treatment the attacker has had, as explained by osteopath Alejandro Baye:

“The treatment they’ve given him will have mattered. I believe in this case it was biological. Plasma rich in platelets… physiotherapy,” he explained.

“He is a young guy without bad injuries in his past.”

It all sounds rather promising, who could do with having Roque available now, given the injuries they’ve got through their squad at the moment. Had he arrived this summer rather than next, he would be getting more minutes than expected, with players like Robert Lewandowski.