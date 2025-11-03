Barcelona are looking to sign a striker in 2026, but they are not the only club that are planning to do so. Manchester United are also in the market, and they have set their sights on a deal that would have a knock-on effect for the Catalans.

Back in February, Barcelona sold Vitor Roque to Palmeiras in a deal that broke the South American transfer record. The 20-year-old struggled during his time in Spanish football, and it was ultimately decided that it was better for the club to but their losses, given that he was not seen as the successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Since then, Roque has kicked on, having scored 17 goals in 50 appearances for Palmeiras, but a return to Europe has now been floated. According to Sports Illustrated (via MD), Man United are eyeing a €50m transfer, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in bringing the striker to the Premier League.

Barcelona have 20% sell-on clause for Roque

Barcelona have no intention of re-signing their former player, but they will be very interested in whether he does move to England in 2026. As part of the agreement with Palmeiras, they retained a clause that entitles them to 20% of any future sale, meaning that they would net €10m if he joined Man United for €50m.

It will be interesting to see when Roque does make a return to European football, as it will surely happen in the coming years. He has operated at a high level since his return to Brazil at the start of the calendar year, and he will fancy himself at being able to convert this in the Premier League. It will also be interesting to see whether Barcelona will be made to regret their lack of patience with him.