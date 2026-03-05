Barcelona in line to receive €10m transfer pinch from Chelsea

Barcelona are hoping to return to La Liga’s 1:1 before the summer transfer window opens at the start of July, and if they do, it will be much easier for signings to be made. It also means that money saved/brought in would go further, which is crucial in their bid to significantly strengthen Hansi Flick’s squad.

A new centre-back and striker are wanted alongside the permanent signing of Marcus Rashford, but at this stage, it is far from certain that Barcelona will be able to afford all of their desired targets. Returning to the 1:1 will help, but they must also raise funds, with player sales being one of their avenues.

Another would be in the form of sell-on clauses being activated, and one to keep an eye on ahead of the summer is Vitor Roque. Barcelona sold the Brazil international last February in a deal worth €30m, and as part of that agreement, they are entitled to up to 20% of any future fee that Palmeiras, his current club, receives.

Roque has been in excellent form since returning to Brazil, but he could now be heading back to Europe. According to BolaVip (via MD), Chelsea have registered their interest in “Tigrinho”, and an opening offer is being readied.

Chelsea prepared to pay €50m for Roque

It’s noted that Chelsea are willing to spend €50m to secure Roque’s return to Europe. Palmeiras are open to negotiations regarding the 21-year-old, although they would demand a significantly higher fee in order to sanction a deal.

Barcelona would net 20% of any transfer fee received by Palmeiras in the event that it exceeds €40m (if lower, their clause would be 10%). €10m would be their share if a deal was to be done for €50m, but given that it’s likely to be more, the Catalans would be in line for a very nice pinch.