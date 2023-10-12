Key date coming up next week as Barcelona star aims to be fit for El Clasico showdown

Barcelona have had rotten luck with injuries over the last few weeks. Just recently, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde have picked up knocks that will keep them out for a significant time period, much to the frustration of head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Kounde will definitely miss El Clasico later this month, while Lewandowski, alongside Pedri and Raphinha, is expected to recover in time. The question is whether Frenkie de Jong also makes it, following his ankle injury against Celta Vigo last month.

De Jong is still in a moon boot after suffering the injury, but he is to have that removed on Monday, as per MD. Once this happens, the following few days will be crucial to determining whether the Dutch midfielder plays against Real Madrid.

If the sensations on de Jong’s right ankle and leg are good, there is a chance he is available for El Clasico. Xavi is desperate to have him available, but Barcelona will take absolutely no risks with his recovery, so that to avoid another injury and more time on the sidelines.

Having de Jong available would be a major boost for Barcelona, especially with Pedri also set for a return. However, it seems unlikely at this stage, and the last thing they should be doing is trying to rush him back.