Real Madrid star to make return from injury before El Clasico

Real Madrid have had their fair share of injury issues so far this season, with central defence being a particular area of concern in this regard. Eder Militao ruptured his ACL in August, while David Alaba suffered a adductor injury last month.

That left Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez as the only senior centre-back options available to Carlo Ancelotti, and to make matters worse, the latter was sent off against Girona on MD8, and is currently serving a three-match suspension.

Aurelien Tchouameni filled in as a makeshift centre-back against Osasuna last weekend, although that should be his one and only game doing that for the time being, as Marca have reported that Alaba will make his return against Sevilla.

Alaba, who was forced to pull out of the Austria squad for the ongoing international break, resumed training this week, and will be fit enough to be in contention for the match at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Barring any hiccups, he will also be available to face Barcelona the following week.

Alaba’s return comes at a very welcome time for Real Madrid, especially with Rudiger possibly being rested against Sevilla as he is walking a suspension tightrope ahead of El Clasico.