Real Madrid star forced to withdrawn from international duty as injury issues persist

Real Madrid have been unlucky with injury issues so far this season. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao both suffered ACL ruptures in the early stages of the season, while Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior are others that have had to deal with their own problems.

David Alaba joined the list when he suffered an adductor injury against Las Palmas, which has seen him miss Real Madrid’s last three matches. However, they have hoped to welcome him back after the international break.

initially, Alaba was called up by Austria for their Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Belgium and Azerbaijan, but he has now been forced to pull out, as has been confirmed by his national team.

🚨 Kader-Update: Alaba (Adduktoren) und Posch (rechter Oberschenkel) müssen aufgrund von muskulären Problemen für den Oktober-Lehrgang absagen. Teamchef Ralf Rangnick nominiert Junior Adamu (SC Freiburg) nach.#AUTBEL #AZEAUT — ÖFB – oefb.at (@oefb1904) October 9, 2023

This is, most likely, good news for Real Madrid, as it allows Alaba the chance to continue his recovery as a normal pace, rather than risk aggravating the injury while playing for Austria.

It remains to be seen whether Alaba does return for Real Madrid’s first match after the international break, which is against currently managerless Sevilla. Carlo Ancelotti will hope so, with Antonio Rudiger as his only readily available centre-back in La Liga.