Real Madrid loanee wants permanent move next summer – “I’m very, very happy here”

Real Madrid suffered a major blow days before the start of the 2023-24 season when Thibaut Courtois ruptured his ACL during training, and it forces the club’s hierarchy to look for a short-term solution.

It meant that Kepa Arrizabalaga joined on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea, having fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League side over the summer. Since joining, he has played nine matches in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

So far, Kepa has proven to be a capable Courtois replacement, but as per Fabrizio Romano, he has revealed that he wants to remain at Real Madrid even when the Belgian international makes his return to action, which should be by the start of next season at the very latest.

⚪️ Kepa when asked about Real Madrid loan deal: "Of course I'd love to stay at Real Madrid in the future. Who doesn't want to stay at this club?". "I'm very, very happy here". pic.twitter.com/Y9QmVeVS5H — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2023

It would not be overly expensive for Real Madrid to buy Kepa on a permanent basis, as his time at Chelsea looks all but over. However, it’s whether he would be comfortable being backup to Courtois, as that would undoubtedly be his role if he does stay.