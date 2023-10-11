Barcelona facing major dilemma during January transfer window, club must decide between two “signings”

Given their well-documented financial struggles, Barcelona cannot afford to do as many things as they would like. Their transfer business has been restricted in recent years, while player registration has also been another area of concern.

The latter will be a big focus in January, as Barcelona look to improve their first team squad for the second half of the 2023-24 season by facilitating the arrival of Vitor Roque, who signed in the summer but was unable to join right away due to financial reasons.

However, as Sport have reported, Barcelona also want to officially register Gavi as a first team player. The 19-year-old is only registered due to a judicial ruling at the moment, and there is an eagerness within the club to rectify this as soon as possible, so as not to face problems down the line.

Barcelona want to do both, but the expectation is that they will also have enough space in FFP to do one. As such, a big decision will have to be made by the club’s sporting department.

The decision will come down to whether Barcelona are comfortable leaving Gavi’s registration as it is now. If there are problems, he could be forced to leave the club, which would be a major issue, undoubtedly much more so than not have Roque for another six months.

Image via LaPresse via ZUMA Press