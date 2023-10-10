Real Madrid re-hire coach sacked over Barcelona letter incident following media backlash

Last week, it was revealed that Real Madrid were to sack one of their youth coaches after it came to light that he has sent a glowing letter to arch rivals Barcelona, whom he had previously been employed by.

Adria Diaz joined the coaching staff of Real Madrid’s Juvenil C side in July, but would leave just over three months later, with Real Madrid paying out his full salary in the process. The club’s public version is that Diaz has decided to leave of his own volition to join Leganes’ analysis team, yet internal sources “strongly denied” this, alleging that the letter is in fact responsible.

Diaz had posted this affectionate statement on social media, but deleted it when he was appointed to Madrid. However, someone had recorded it, and it found its way to the club’s academy director, Manu Fernandez, who was the one that took the decision to fire Diaz.

Relevo have now revealed that Real Madrid have gone back on their decision, and Diaz has now been re-appointed to his previous position. It comes after the club received backlash from fans and within the media.

The situation was certainly a bizarre one, and Real Madrid’s version of events never truly sat right. It is pleasing to see that an amicable solution has been reached, with everything returning to normal.