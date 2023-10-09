Second Barcelona player forced to pull out of national team duty due to injury

Barcelona suffered a disappointing draw against Granada on Sunday night, a result that extend the gap between Real Madrid and themselves at the top of the La Liga table to three points. to make matters worse, the Catalans ended the match will two injury concerns.

Jules Kounde was forced off in the first half with a knee complaint, while Lamine Yamal also suffered a knock towards the end of the match and had to be substituted.

Kounde has also been forced to withdraw from the France squad for their matches against the Netherlands and Scotland, and Jijantes have now reported that Lamine Yamal has followed suit with Spain.

🚨 Lamine Yamal will be OUT for at least 10 days after the muscle injury he suffered yesterday. He will NOT go with Spain. @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/pe7RXekurW — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 9, 2023

However, the 16-year-old’s injury is not serious, and he could be back for Barcelona’s first match after the international break, which is against Athletic Club at the Olympic Stadium.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente had already called up Ansu Fati and Bryan Zaragoza when it was announced that Yeremy Pino had pulled out of his squad, so he already has sufficient cover with Lamine Yamal now out of the matches against Scotland and Norway.

It is certainly a blow for Spain to be without Lamine Yamal, but Barcelona will be pleased that he will avoid further injury on international duty. Rest over the next 10 days should see him back in plenty of time ahead of El Clasico later this month.

