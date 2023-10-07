Florentino Perez to miss Real Madrid-Osasuna after contracting COVID-19

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is a regular attender of the club’s first team matches. Over the years, he has rarely missed a game, although he will be forced to not attend their match against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

As reported by journalist Jose Luis Sanchez, Perez contracted COVID-19 in the last few days, so he will be forced to miss attending the Bernabeu.

Florentino Pérez no acudirá al Real Madrid-Osasuna al estar con COVID en los últimos días. — José Luis Sánchez 🇪🇸 (@JLSanchez78) October 7, 2023

Although guidelines on COVID-19 have been relaxed over the last couple of years, the disease is still very rife across the world, and Spain is no exception. Those who catch it must self-isolate for an extended period of time, and Perez will have to do so.

The good news for Perez is that the international break comes after Saturday’s match, so he will be able to go to Real Madrid’s next match, which sees Carlo Ancelotti’s side take on Sevilla on the 21st of October at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.