Carlo Ancelotti reveals two options to cover after Real Madrid go down to one central defender

Real Madrid face Osasuna on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu, and if they can take all three points, they will head into the international break top of La Liga. Los Rojillo will present difficulties though.

Not least because Real Madrid are down to the bare bones at the back. Eder Militao is out long-term with an anterior cruciate ligament tear, while Nacho Fernandez will serve the first of his three-game ban against Osasuna after being sent off against Girona. David Alaba took part in limited training ahead of the clash, but will not make it.

Marca asked Ancelotti what his plans were in Alaba’s absence, with Antonio Rudiger their only natural central defender left.

“Alaba doesn’t feel 100% and is not going to play. The options we have are Mendy, Tchouameni… You will know tomorrow, I know today. I think we can adapt, we will adapt well. As always, defending is task for the whole team, and it won’t come down to individuals.”

“The concern for the game is not this, it is another, which is that we play against a very good opponent, who are very well organised.”

Real Madrid have not beaten Osasuna in their last two visits to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Rojillo securing 0-0 and 1-1 draws in the Spanish capital. Ancelotti has been desperate for his side to avoid conceding early goals of late, and given their fragilities at the back, he will not be keen to have to push higher than normal.