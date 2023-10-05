Atletico Madrid star drops hint over new deal with club

Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion has told the press that he intends to retire at the club, as he looks ahead to contract negotiations.

One of seven players which are not contracted beyond 2024, although Alvaro Morata is widely reported to have signed a new contract, Koke is in the final year of his current deal. Manager Diego Simeone is thought to be in negotiations over a new deal.

Following victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League, he told Relevo that he is relaxed about the issue.

“From my injury I am very well. I have gone from 0 to 100 in five weeks, because there were many weeks without competing. I feel good. Regarding my renewal, peace of mind. I am enjoying the moment of my last year, but my idea is to retire here and I’m sure there won’t be a problem.”

Atletico Madrid have 11 players who have missed games already this season, and taking that into account, Koke was content with how Los Colchoneros were holding up.

“We need to have the ball more, but for that we need energy. Nobody cares that we play every three days, but with the absences we have I am very happy with what we are doing. I am very grateful to players like Witsel or Azpilicueta, who are 34 years old.”

Mario Hermoso and arguably Cesar Azpilicueta were their only natural available central defenders against Feyenoord, although Axel Witsel has been playing there of late. Simeone will be hoping Caglar Soyuncu, Stefan Savic or Jose Maria Gimenez recover in time for their Sunday clash with Real Sociedad. The Basque side come into the match in fine form, and will no doubt be confident of causing problems for a backline that has conceded nine goals in their last six matches.