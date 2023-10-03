Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid to offer new contract to Diego Simeone in the coming weeks

There is no doubt that Diego Simeone is one of the best coaches that Atletico Madrid has ever had. Since taking the reins in 2011, he has guided the club to two La Liga titles, two Europa Leagues and several other remarkable achievements.

As such, club officials want to keep Cholo for as long as possible. However, there are doubts over his future, with his current contract expiring at the end of this season.

Despite this, Atletico are ready a renewal offer for Simeone. As per Relevo, it will include a wage cut, but with an extra year added on to the original offer, which would keep him at the club until 2027. This would see the Argentine earn more than €100m during those three years.

Atletico Madrid officials hope to have an agreement tied up by the end of the next international break, which gets underway after next weekend’s matches. Their haste is understandable, as they will want to wrap Simeone’s new deal up as soon as possible.

