Joao Cancelo’s fitness impressing at Barcelona ahead of Porto clash

Barcelona head to Porto for their second Champions League game of the 2023/24 season on October 4.

On the back of storming past Royal Antwerp in their opening fixture, Xavi’s charges have secured two wins from their following three league games, including a 1-0 La Liga victory over Sevilla.

As Xavi looks to maintain consistency in his side’s performances, summer signing Joao Cancelo has emerged as a vital figure, and he is set to start again at the Estádio do Dragão.

Reports from Diario Sport have confirmed the Barcelona medical team are using performance assessment technology to look for signs of player fatigue in the squad, but Cancelo has been unrelenting.

Since the September international break, he has made the right back slot his own, completing four successive 90 minutes in La Liga, and 76 against Antwerp.

Despite speculation he could be rested in Porto, Xavi will be encouraged to stick with the Portugal international in his starting line up, as his prominence at Barcelona continues to grow.