Barcelona star panned after performance which ‘proves Pep Guardiola right’

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo will be glad that last week came to an end, as it could scarcely have gone worse for him on the pitch. The Portuguese right-back was at fault for a poor tackle on Ousmane Dembele against Paris Saint-Germain, resulting in a penalty, and suffered against Real Madrid, where he was at fault in all three goals scored by Los Blancos.

After the PSG match, Cancelo denounced the fact that he had received messages online wishing death on his daughter, in another gross show of the negative side of social media.

However on the pitch, things did not improve in El Clasico. Former Barcelona defender Frank de Boer said that his performance explained Pep Guardiola’s decision to replace him at Manchester City, while Marco van Basten said that they were mistakes that were improper for a footballer at his age.

Of course Cancelo still belongs to City, although Barcelona and the player have publicly declared a desire to continue together next season.

Reportedly City are keen to sell him permanently for a fee upwards of €30m, while Barcelona want him on loan again. Ironically, it may well bring him closer to a return to the Blaugrana, as his performances will have done nothing for his value on the market.

  1. 2 clasico victories out of 10
    660 millions wasted in assets
    2 eliminations in EL
    1,6 billion debt
    Last CL win 2015
    Coach carouselle, 4 last coaches resulted in only 3 trophies
    2 trophies in last 2,5 seasons
    Another 0 trophy season

    AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 🫵🤣

    Reply

