Deco intending to forge ahead with plans to sign defender for Barcelona spite of doutbs

Barcelona endured a terrible week after they were knocked out of the Champions League, and their last remaining Liga title hopes were extinguished by defeat to Real Madrid. But perhaps none more so than Joao Cancelo, who was lambasted for his performances against Paris Saint-Germain, where he was at fault for at least two goals. He was then one of the cuplrits again in all three Real Madrid goals in El Clasico.

According to Sport, Barcelona are well aware of the fact that they are dealing with a player that is more offensive than defensive, albeit some of his errors are described as ‘avoidable’. In spite of many questioning whether Barcelona should dedicate what few resources they had to such a liability without the ball, Sporting Director Deco remains intent on trying to sign him back from Manchester City next summer. There are those within Barcelona questioning the continuity of Cancelo and Joao Felix, but Deco is unmoved, albeit his performances on the big stage have improved the chances of the former returning on loan rather than a permanent deal.

🚨 Bayern have never abandoned De Jong from their sights. The German club is still following his situation, but the topic is not hot as of now. His extremely high wages are a problem. @Plettigoal🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/WEAnMfijIh — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 22, 2024

The 29-year-old has received enquiries from one or two other clubs in Europe, and in Saudi Arabia, but he is keen to continue at Barcelona as well, and will do what he can to stay. Xavi Hernandez is also sanguine about his performances, feeling that his versatility and technical ability are key for Barcelona.

Cancelo has possibly been a net positive for Barcelona this season, but his performances last week were a crucial part of Barcelona’s downfall. If Xavi, or another manager can get passable defending out of him for the most part, his contribution with the ball is significant, but there is no escaping the fact that starting him at full-back in a big game is a demonstrated risk.