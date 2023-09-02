Barcelona will have new signings available for this weekend’s trip to Osasuna

It was a very busy final day of the transfer window for Barcelona. Multiple players left on both loan and permanent deals, while Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix were signed from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Both players will add quality for the squad of head coach Xavi Hernandez, which will be crucial as Barcelona go for success on all fronts this season.

Xavi will be welcomed by the news that he will have Cancelo and Felix at his disposal for Sunday’s match against Osasuna. According to Toni Juanmarti, both players are available for selection as they passed their medical tests and have already been registered with LaLiga.

This is very good news for Barcelona, especially in the case of having Cancelo available. Xavi has been crying out for a top-class right-back for some time now, and with Ronald Araujo injured, it allows Jules Kounde to play centrally, where he has been excellent so far this season.

There is a strong chance that Cancelo is thrown in immediately by Xavi, especially with Eric Garcia away and injury doubts over Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez. The Portuguese will certainly be crucial for Barcelona.