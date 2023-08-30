Barcelona move for 19-year-old Brazilian talent collapses

Barcelona were reportedly close to signing 19-year-old Flamengo winger Petterson Novaes, but now that deal looks to have fallen through.

Novaes has not made the headlines for Flamengo, but is highly rated and has made six appearances for their first team. Barcelona were looking at him as a potential option for their Atletic side that could come off. The original deal was to be a loan with an option to buy, worth around €3-4m.

However according to Vene Casagrande of SBT (via MD), the deal is off. Flamengo had accepted the general structure of the deal, but some of the terms and clauses in the proposed contract have not been agreed upon by both sides.

Novaes could still be on his way out of Brazil, with Casagrande claiming that Chicago Fire are set to put in a €5.5m bid for him.

This will be no great loss for Barcelona, unless Novaes goes on to become a world superstar. The structure of the original deal suggests that Barcelona believed that while he had talent, it was with a high ceiling and a lower floor. Often Barcelona will sign players for their filial side, although less so in recent years, with a view to making a profit down the line.