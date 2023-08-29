Who is Petterson Novaes, Barcelona’s latest signing from Brazil?

The Brazilian market is one that Barcelona have paid close attention to over the last few years, and this summer has been no different. Vitor Roque has already been signed from Athletico Paranaense, although his arrival has been deferred until next year, and another youngster will soon make the move from Brazil to Catalonia.

As Sport have reported, Barcelona have agreed a deal with Flamengo for Petterson Novaes, who is a 19-year-old attacker. He will join on an initial loan deal, joining up with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side in the process. A buy option worth between €3-4m is also included.

Novaes typically plays as a centre forward, although he has a tendency to find himself on the left, where he can cut inside and use his strong right foot, in a similar fashion to how Kylian Mbappe operates for both Paris Saint-Germain and France.

He has had great success for Flamengo’s U20 side, scoring seven goals in 15 matches this season. He is seen as someone that can punish his opponents with an imposing physique and a remarkable precision in front of goal.

Barcelona will hope that Novaes can continue his promising development in Catalonia this season, with a deal likely to be completed in the next 24-48 hours.