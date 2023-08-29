Joao Felix has back-up destination if Barcelona move doesn’t come off

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix will not be in Madrid come October, according to the latest coming out of the Spanish capital.

The Portuguese and Atletico will not continue trying to force a broken relationship this summer, while Felix wants to wait until the last possible moment for Barcelona to make a move for him during this transfer window.

The obvious question is what happens if that move does not come to fruition? Felix has a back-up plan, with the Saudi Arabian transfer market open for another three weeks after most European windows close, he will head to the Middle East on loan, as per Relevo.

🚨 João Félix has already rented his house in Madrid. The Portuguese knows that he will not continue at Atlético Madrid. If he doesn't sign for Barcelona, he will go to Saudi Arabia. @DCampoy10, @MatteMoretto 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/QaQ0f66FKv — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 29, 2023

They say he has already rented out his house in Madrid from October in anticipation of a move elsewhere. Al Hilal previously offered a loan plus €15m in fee for a single season, but were turned down on the basis that Los Colchoneros want a permanent deal. Al Ittihad, who are currently trying to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, could also emerge as an option ofr Felix, Ben Jacobs tells Caught Offside. Until now, Atletico have been wary of his value dropping after a season in the Saudi Pro League.

However Felix remains convinced that one way or another, Atletico will accept either a paid loan, or a permanent exit at some point, with neither party currently benefitting from the situation. He would rather remain in Europe, and in addition to joining Barcelona, would be happy to head back to Chelsea, but the London club have shown no interest in that.

While Atletico may want a permanent deal, his value has already dropped significantly from last summer, and most sides would likely be a long way from their demands for a permanent deal. Even if were in Saudi Arabia, it seems more likely his value would increase if put in front of lower quality defences.