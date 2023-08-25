Incredible Jude Bellingham seals Real Madrid win at Celta Vigo

Real Madrid continued their winning start to the 2023/24 La Liga season as Jude Bellingham snatched a 1-0 victory at Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos headed to Galicia on the back of successive league wins since the start of the campaign with Bellingham at the heart of their strong start to the campaign.

Brazilian international Vinicius Junior was forced off with a concerning injury in the opening stages, before his replacement Joselu, saw a goal ruled out for offside.

Vinicius Jr. is forced off with an injury just 15 minutes into Madrid's match. pic.twitter.com/mHYcEUxcX8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 25, 2023

Debutant goal keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the key star either side of the break for Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors with a string of saves.

As the away side pushed hard in the closing stages, they looked to have missed their chance, as Rodrygo Goes was denied from the penalty spot.

Rodrygo is denied! 😱 Iván Villar saves the Brazilian's spot kick to keep things level 👏 pic.twitter.com/B0acw7IAPD — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 25, 2023

However, Bellingham’s growing status in Spain took on a new level, as the England star stooped to head home his fourth La Liga goal.

BELLINGHAM DOES IT AGAIN! 🌟⚪ The English midfielder scores for the third successive LALIGA game 👏 pic.twitter.com/2hVhexKOIB — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) August 25, 2023

Real Madrid hosts neighbours Getafe next weekend, ahead of the September international break, with Celta in action at Almeria.

Images via Getty Images