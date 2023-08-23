Jorge Mendes coming to Barcelona for summit with 2 transfers on the agenda

Jorge Mendes is coming to town, and that means only one thing – transfers.

AS report that the super agent is arriving in Barcelona tomorrow, with one incoming and one outgoing move on the agenda.

On the way in – brilliantly talented but occasionally problematic full back Joao Cancelo. He’s got the quality to play for the Blaugrana, and he’s keen to get out of Manchester City. He will do his medical and complete his loan from City with Mendes there to smooth over any issues.

The outgoing deal may prove more tricky. The club want to sell Ansu Fati, but he doesn’t want to go, and there aren’t any really promising offers on the table.

Mendes’ role here is to either persuade Fati he’s best served leaving, and find him a destination; or persuade Barcelona there are no good offers and that they should keep his client at least another year.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this latest summit.