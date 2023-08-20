Valencia announce ex-Barcelona and Liverpool winger as third summer signing

Valencia have made a flying start to the new LaLiga season, defeating Sevilla and Las Palmas to take six points from their opening two matches.

They are also making moves off the pitch, as they look to reinforce Ruben Baraja’s first team squad before the end of the summer transfer window. Cenk Ozcakar and Pepelu have already been signed, and they have now been joined from Sergi Canos.

Canos, formerly of Barcelona and Liverpool, joins Valencia from Premier League side Brentford, and he has signed a four-year contract, which will see him through until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Valencia desperately needed wingers through the door, given that they had lost Samuel Lino and Justin Kluivert, who were only on loan last season from Atletico Madrid and AS Roma respectively. They will now look to add more players before the end of the transfer window. A new striker is high on the agenda, and Sevilla’s Rafa Mir appears to be their top target.